Hollywood legend who won an Oscar with her very first film passes away at 102

American actress Eva Marie Saint, one of the representatives of Hollywood's golden age, has passed away at the age of 102. It was reported that she died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles.

Eva Marie Saint made her big-screen debut in 1954 alongside Marlon Brando in the film "On the Waterfront". Her performance in this movie earned her an Oscar in the "Best Supporting Actress" category.

The actress also left a unique mark in cinema history with her role in Alfred Hitchcock's famous film "North by Northwest". Throughout her career, she starred in numerous films such as "Raintree County", "Exodus", and "Grand Prix".

For her contributions to cinema and television, Eva Marie Saint was awarded two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Throughout her long-standing career, the actress was recognized as one of Hollywood's most renowned creators.