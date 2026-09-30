Angelina Jolie sells historic mansion for $24.75 million: what is the story behind the luxurious home?

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Angelina Jolie sells historic mansion for $24.75 million: what is the story behind the luxurious home?

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has sold her historic mansion in Los Angeles for $24.75 million. The actress originally put the property on the market for $29.85 million and waited nearly five months to find a buyer.

Jolie purchased this luxurious property in 2017 for $24.5 million. Following her divorce from Brad Pitt, she moved into this house with her children. Built in 1913, the historic mansion once belonged to famous director Cecil B. DeMille. The property later remained within the DeMille family.

The mansion grounds feature a separate guest house, a 12-meter swimming pool, a fitness gym, a kitchen, and a garage with a guardhouse. The property is surrounded by decades-old trees and expansive lawns.

The windows offer views of the Hollywood Hills and the famous Griffith Observatory.

Jolie had previously spoken about her plan to leave Los Angeles and move abroad after her twins, Knox and Vivienne, turn 18.

Additionally, it was reported in July of this year that 18-year-old Vivienne filed a petition in court to change her last name simply to Jolie. She became the fourth child in the family to drop the Pitt surname.

Angelina JolieCecil B. DeMilleHollywood mansionLos Angeles
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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