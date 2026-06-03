Zukhra Soliyeva: I Ask My Favorite Artist for Tickets Myself

Actress Zukhra Soliyeva appeared as a guest on the “24/7 Podcast” show, where she spoke candidly about relationships in show business and her experience attending concerts.

According to her, she is not ashamed to reach out and ask for tickets herself to concerts of some of her favorite artists and groups, even if she hasn't been invited.

“When show business representatives hold weddings or concerts, they often invite famous stars, but sometimes they don't invite me. For example, I want to go to concerts by the 'Design' and 'Million' groups, but they don't invite me. I don't get offended by this,” says the actress.

She also specifically noted that creators such as Farhod Saidov, Bunyod Saidov, and Dilmurod Sultanov invite her personally.

According to the actress, if she finds out about a concert by an artist she likes, she freely reaches out and says, “I’m coming to your concert.”

“I used to love G‘aybulla Tursunov’s songs when he first started his career. He gave a concert in a short time. I waited for them to invite me, but it didn't happen. Then I wrote to him myself, and he immediately called and said he would give me a ticket. I went and really enjoyed it. For me, that was a real concert,” the actress concluded.