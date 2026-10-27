A snippet from Jasmin and Gaybulla Tursunov's new duet captures fans' attention! (video)

Singer Jasmin and Gaybulla Tursunov are preparing to present a new duet titled "Keraksan" to their fans. The artists shared a short snippet of the song on social media and provided information about the upcoming premiere.

"Sometimes a single word says it all — Keraksan," the artists commented.

It is reported that Jasmin and Gaybulla Tursunov will perform a duet for the first time on the SAYRO stage. The footage prepared for the song depicts two boats under a pink sky and two voices reaching out to each other. This adds a unique spirit to the new track.

The premiere of the song "Keraksan" is scheduled for October 27 at 19:00.

Currently, fans are eagerly awaiting the new duet. In the comments on social media, followers have expressed high expectations for the song and curiosity about how the collaboration between the two singers will sound.