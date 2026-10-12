“I got married at my mother's insistence” — Sardor Mamadaliyev (video)

In an interview with the "IntervyuTV" project, singer Sardor Mamadaliyev spoke about getting married late and spending two or three years of his life searching for a suitable partner. According to the artist, he started a family at the age of 30 at his mother's insistence.

During the conversation, the host asked the singer how the decision to marry came about and whether the process was easy, noting that establishing a family is not always easy for many artists.

“If it were up to me, I still wouldn't be married. My late mother used to talk about it a lot. Perhaps sensing something, my mother often said, 'Get married while I am alive, get married.' I got married at the age of 30 at her insistence,” the singer said.

After the host clarified that he started a family at 30, Sardor Mamadaliyev emphasized that a person's worldview changes by that age.

“At 30, a person starts thinking differently anyway. You don't think as much about family and children. That's why it's a good thing my mother forced me,” he said.

The host remarked that as a person ages, they might get used to a single life, and the criteria for choosing a partner might also increase.

The singer did not hide the fact that he spent quite a lot of time searching for a suitable partner. According to him, this process started when he was 27 and lasted for two or three years.

“I also spent a lot of time being picky. Two or three years of my life went into it. It started when I was 27. My late mother asked almost every day: 'When are you going to get married? When are you going to get married?' I think 30 is a good age. After 30, it would have been late,” Sardor Mamadaliyev expressed.