“Even if they offered five times as much, I wouldn't go” — Munisa Rizayeva (video)

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“Even if they offered five times as much, I wouldn't go” — Munisa Rizayeva (video)

In an interview with “IntervyuTV”, singer Munisa Rizayeva stated that she was offered several times her usual fee to participate in certain events, but she turns down such offers if she doesn't feel like it.

According to the singer, on one occasion she was invited to Qatar and told she would be paid 500 thousand if she flew there the very next day. However, Munisa Rizayeva did not agree to the offer.

“They invited me to Qatar. They said, 'If you fly here tomorrow, we'll give you 500 thousand.' No, I didn't go,” the singer said.

When the host asked for the reason, Munisa Rizayeva replied that she simply didn't want to go.

“I said I didn't feel like going. If I had needed that 500 thousand, I certainly would have rushed over,” she added.

The host inquired whether such situations happened often. The singer emphasized that there are many people who try to sway her by offering several times more money.

“Very often. Especially in my case. I've heard many people say: 'You'll see, I'll make one phone call and mention the money. If I say I'll pay three times as much, she'll come and sing here from morning till night.' But I haven't gone. Even if they offered five times as much, I wouldn't go,” Munisa Rizayeva said.

Munisa RizayevaQatarIntervyuTVmusic
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