Entrepreneur Botir Rahimov and designer Diyora Usmanova are raising four children. The family has one son and three daughters. Each of them has a unique life story.

The only son in the family, Ikromjon, was born in 2017. He is the favorite of his three older sisters and is interested in sports and foreign languages.

Maryam was born from Diyora Usmanova's marriage to her late first husband, Bobur Usmanov. She was born in 2012. The clothes sewn for the little girl later inspired Diyora to create her children's clothing brand, Bibiona Couture.

Diyora Usmanova also adopted two more girls from an orphanage. Oysha, who joined the family in December 2021, was previously called Alina. At that time, she was five years old. Diyora described this decision as one of the greatest miracles in her life.

In September 2022, another girl named Osiyo joined the family. She was Varvara, adopted at the age of 16, and had lived in the same orphanage as Oysha. Her new name, Osiyo, was chosen by her younger brother, Ikromjon.

Thus, four children — Maryam, Oysha, Osiyo, and Ikromjon — are growing up in the family of Botir Rahimov and Diyora Usmanova.