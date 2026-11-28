Kazakhstani chess player Bibisora Assaubayeva refused to participate in a prestigious tournament held in Germany in order to support Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindorov. The chess player's mother spoke about these changes in her daughter's life, hinting at her feelings for Javohir.

Liana Tanjarikova, mother of Bibisora Assaubayeva, the leader of the Kazakhstan women's national chess team, commented on the recent changes in her daughter's life. She noted that these changes became more apparent after Bibisora began a relationship with Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindorov.

Tanjarikova posted a video on her Instagram page featuring Bibisora and Javohir, leaving a unique comment.

"She dropped everything and flew to Geneva to be by his side," wrote the chess player's mother.

She also described the changes in her daughter's life by comparing her past and present situation, reacting to the process with a touch of humor.