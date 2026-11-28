Bibisora's mother spoke about her daughter's relationship with Javohir
Kazakhstani chess player Bibisora Assaubayeva refused to participate in a prestigious tournament held in Germany in order to support Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindorov. The chess player's mother spoke about these changes in her daughter's life, hinting at her feelings for Javohir.
Liana Tanjarikova, mother of Bibisora Assaubayeva, the leader of the Kazakhstan women's national chess team, commented on the recent changes in her daughter's life. She noted that these changes became more apparent after Bibisora began a relationship with Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindorov.
Tanjarikova posted a video on her Instagram page featuring Bibisora and Javohir, leaving a unique comment.
"She dropped everything and flew to Geneva to be by his side," wrote the chess player's mother.
She also described the changes in her daughter's life by comparing her past and present situation, reacting to the process with a touch of humor.
"I used to worry about her victories. Now, she is in Geneva worrying about Javohir's victory," noted Liana Tanjarikova.
Currently, 20-year-old Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindorov is competing for the World Chess Championship crown in Geneva, Switzerland, against the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju from India. This important match is at the center of attention for chess fans.
Bibisora Assaubayeva, meanwhile, has opted out of participating in the grand final of the prestigious WR Women's Chess Tour 2026 series in Germany to personally support Javohir. Thus, the Kazakhstani chess player chose to go to Geneva to be by the Uzbek grandmaster's side instead of competing in one of her own major tournaments.
For reference, the WR Women's Chess Tour is a new project aimed at developing women's chess and popularizing it on an international scale. The total prize fund of the competition is 200,000 US dollars.
Throughout the year, individual stages of the tournament were held in Tokyo, Punta Cana, Maputo, and Saint-Tropez. Eight of the world's leading chess players were invited to participate in each stage. Based on the results of the competitions, the two athletes with the highest scores qualified for the decisive final stage held in Stuttgart, Germany.
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