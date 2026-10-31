“I will be the 100 percent best mother-in-law”: Bibisora’s mother responds to wedding rumors (video)

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“I will be the 100 percent best mother-in-law”: Bibisora’s mother responds to wedding rumors (video)

Rumors regarding the potential marriage between renowned Kazakh chess player Bibisora Assaubayeva and Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov are being discussed. Bibisora’s mother, Liana Hakim, has also shared her perspective on the topic.

She jokingly noted that while many opinions are being shared on social media about the future bride and groom, as well as Sindarov’s grandfather, no one is asking about the future mother-in-law.

“Everything depends on who my son-in-law will be. I will likely be the best mother-in-law — I am 100 percent sure of it,” said Liana Hakim.

In this way, she responded with humor to the discussions surrounding her daughter’s personal life.

So far, there has been no official announcement regarding the marriage of Bibisora Assaubayeva and Javokhir Sindarov. No potential wedding date or other organizational details have been disclosed.

Bibisora AssaubayevaJavokhir SindarovLiana HakimChess
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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