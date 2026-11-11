92 percent of those traveling without tickets on Tashkent buses were aged 16–30

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92 percent of those traveling without tickets on Tashkent buses were aged 16–30

It has been revealed that the majority of passengers using public transport in Tashkent without paying the fare are young people. Between January and October 2026, nearly 139,000 administrative reports were issued against those traveling on buses without tickets. This was reported by the Tashkent City Transport Department.

According to official data, out of a total of 138,780 reports, 97,747 were issued to passengers aged 18–30. This accounts for 70.4 percent of total violations.

In addition, 30,533 reports were filed against passengers aged 16–17. This figure represents 22 percent of the total number.

Thus, a total of 128,280 reports were issued against passengers aged 16 to 30. In other words, 92.4 percent of violations related to fare evasion on buses were committed by this age group.

Violations were also analyzed by gender. According to the results, 105,272 reports were issued against men, which accounts for 75.9 percent of the total figure. Meanwhile, 33,508 reports, or 24.1 percent, were issued against women.

As the statistics show, the vast majority of fare evasion cases on the capital's buses were recorded among passengers aged 16–30.

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Kamola Shuhratova«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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