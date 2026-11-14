What does Tarkan's wife of 10 years look like and who is she?

Pinar Dilek, the wife of famous 90s Turkish singer Tarkan, is unfamiliar to many. She is neither a model nor an actress, preferring to stay out of the public eye. Interestingly, Pinar was once an ordinary fan of Tarkan and later became his life partner. Tarkan and Pinar's acquaintance took place in 2011 after the singer's concert. Pinar had the opportunity to meet her idol backstage. Since both were born and raised in Germany and shared similar cultural views, they quickly hit it off. Initial communication turned into love over time. In fact, Tarkan was in no hurry to get married for many years. In the early 2000s, he was in a relationship with lawyer Bilge Ozturk for several years. Although the couple participated in many events together, they eventually ended their relationship.

After a five-year relationship with Pinar, the singer proposed to her. In April 2016, they tied the knot at Tarkan's villa in Istanbul. Instead of a lavish wedding, a small family ceremony was held, inviting about 40 close relatives and friends. In July 2018, their daughter named Liya was born. Becoming a father brought a huge change to Tarkan's life. The singer, who previously preferred freedom, now considers the time spent with his family and child to be great happiness. Tarkan and Pinar carefully protect their daughter's personal life from the public. The singer occasionally posts family photos on social networks, but never shows the face of 8-year-old Liya openly. On his daughter's birthday, Tarkan published a photo with his wife and child, writing the following: