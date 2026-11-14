What does Tarkan's wife of 10 years look like and who is she?

2 min read0
What does Tarkan's wife of 10 years look like and who is she?

Pinar Dilek, the wife of famous 90s Turkish singer Tarkan, is unfamiliar to many. She is neither a model nor an actress, preferring to stay out of the public eye. Interestingly, Pinar was once an ordinary fan of Tarkan and later became his life partner.

Tarkan and Pinar's acquaintance took place in 2011 after the singer's concert. Pinar had the opportunity to meet her idol backstage. Since both were born and raised in Germany and shared similar cultural views, they quickly hit it off. Initial communication turned into love over time.

In fact, Tarkan was in no hurry to get married for many years. In the early 2000s, he was in a relationship with lawyer Bilge Ozturk for several years. Although the couple participated in many events together, they eventually ended their relationship.

Happy family consisting of a husband, wife, and little girl against the background of roses.

After a five-year relationship with Pinar, the singer proposed to her. In April 2016, they tied the knot at Tarkan's villa in Istanbul. Instead of a lavish wedding, a small family ceremony was held, inviting about 40 close relatives and friends.

In July 2018, their daughter named Liya was born. Becoming a father brought a huge change to Tarkan's life. The singer, who previously preferred freedom, now considers the time spent with his family and child to be great happiness.

Tarkan and Pinar carefully protect their daughter's personal life from the public. The singer occasionally posts family photos on social networks, but never shows the face of 8-year-old Liya openly.

On his daughter's birthday, Tarkan published a photo with his wife and child, writing the following:

A smiling man in a red t-shirt taking a selfie with a woman and a child.

"My dears, my two precious souls. I am so happy that you came into our lives like the sun, my dear daughter. We love you very, very much."

In recent years, a certain hiatus has been observed in the singer's creative work. After 2019, he stepped away from the stage for a bit, dedicating more time to his family and working on new music. During this period, various rumors about his health also circulated, but later Tarkan announced that he had taken a creative break.

In 2022, he returned to the stage again and began presenting new songs and concert programs. Today, his performances remain packed with fans, and Tarkan's popularity is preserved.

Pinar Dilek, preferring family life over fame, continues to be by her husband and daughter's side.

Did you like this article?
Aziza Shukhratova«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Culture