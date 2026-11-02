Turkmenistan citizen stabbed to death at a wedding in Istanbul

·74·World
Turkmenistan citizen stabbed to death at a wedding in Istanbul

33-year-old Kilich Buriyev was killed in a brawl between two groups at a wedding hall in Istanbul, Turkey. He was stabbed in the neck. Following the incident, the suspect was apprehended and subsequently remanded in custody by a court order. This was reported by the DHA news agency.

It is noted that the incident occurred around 11:30 PM on November 1 at a wedding hall located on Nebioglu Street in the Kemalpasha neighborhood of Istanbul's Kucukcekmece district. During the wedding ceremony, an argument, the cause of which is not yet known, broke out between two groups.

The altercation, which lasted about an hour, later escalated into a knife fight. In it, Kilich Buriyev sustained a severe injury to his neck. Police and medical personnel arrived at the scene and provided first aid to the victim. He was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.

Although initial reports identified the deceased as a citizen of Uzbekistan, DHA later clarified that he was a 33-year-old citizen of Turkmenistan.

According to reports, the participants in the brawl had been consuming alcohol. Police apprehended the suspect, R.T., during an operation conducted in Istanbul's Avcilar district. The knife used in the incident was also seized from him.

Subsequently, the suspect was taken to court after questioning by the police and was remanded in custody by a court decision.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after the autopsy procedures were completed. The DHA report stated that plans are in place to transport his body to Turkmenistan.

IstanbulKilich BuriyevKucukcekmeceDHA
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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