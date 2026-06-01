US Congress Returns and Employment Report: Weekly Crypto Analysis

·36·Economy
US Congress Returns and Employment Report: Weekly Crypto Analysis

The US Congress is expected to resume its work this new week. This signals the beginning of a critical period for new legislative initiatives regarding the cryptocurrency market and digital asset regulation. Additionally, the conclusion of public discussions on the GENIUS project will be a focal point for investors. This is reported by Coindesk.com .

On the macroeconomic front, the next employment report regarding the US labor market is expected to be released. This data could determine the Fed's future steps regarding interest rate cuts. The unemployment rate and the number of new jobs directly affect the prices of major assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

As part of the weekly crypto analysis, a list of important updates in the blockchain ecosystem and major economic events has been compiled. Investors should also monitor the movement of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices, as the correlation between tech stocks and the crypto market remains high.

Amid the economic changes expected throughout the week, fluctuations in the USD index and gold prices may also impact liquidity in the digital asset market. The crypto community is particularly closely watching the attitude of US lawmakers toward digital currencies.

BitcoinCryptocurrencyUS CongressEconomyBlockchain
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Laylo
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

How Much Gasoline Was Produced in Uzbekistan in 4 Months?Today, 08:03Natural Gas Production in Uzbekistan Declines SignificantlyToday, 07:34Tax Payment System Simplified for Entrepreneurs in UzbekistanToday, 07:24Bitcoin Price Falls Below $66,000 Amid US-Iran TensionsToday, 07:19US Treasury Sanctions Four Major Iranian Crypto ExchangesToday, 07:17New York and the European Union to Collaborate on Stablecoin OversightToday, 07:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 5 announced
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced