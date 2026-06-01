US Congress Returns and Employment Report: Weekly Crypto Analysis

The US Congress is expected to resume its work this new week. This signals the beginning of a critical period for new legislative initiatives regarding the cryptocurrency market and digital asset regulation. Additionally, the conclusion of public discussions on the GENIUS project will be a focal point for investors. This is reported by Coindesk.com .

On the macroeconomic front, the next employment report regarding the US labor market is expected to be released. This data could determine the Fed's future steps regarding interest rate cuts. The unemployment rate and the number of new jobs directly affect the prices of major assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

As part of the weekly crypto analysis, a list of important updates in the blockchain ecosystem and major economic events has been compiled. Investors should also monitor the movement of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices, as the correlation between tech stocks and the crypto market remains high.

Amid the economic changes expected throughout the week, fluctuations in the USD index and gold prices may also impact liquidity in the digital asset market. The crypto community is particularly closely watching the attitude of US lawmakers toward digital currencies.