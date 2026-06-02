Dogecoin to become more accessible to institutional investors

·65·Economy
Dogecoin to become more accessible to institutional investors

The Dogecoin Foundation's corporate arm has partnered with Paxos. Under this agreement, the DOGE cryptocurrency will be integrated into Paxos' brokerage and custodial infrastructure. This is expected to expand access to the memecoin through regulated financial channels, according to Cointelegraph.com. reports.

According to an announcement made on Monday, Dogecoin is now available on the Paxos platform. This opens the door for fintech companies, payment systems, and institutional clients to evaluate adding this asset to their services. Paxos currently provides crypto infrastructure for major platforms such as PayPal, Venmo, Interactive Brokers, and Mercado Libre.

Although Dogecoin remains the largest memecoin with a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, institutional demand for it has been lower than for Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, interest has been growing recently: the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust was launched in January 2025, and 21Shares' Dogecoin ETF was registered in the US.

The overall market situation remains somewhat sluggish. According to CoinShares, $1.67 billion was withdrawn from crypto-exchange products last week. Investors are cautious about risky assets due to inflation, energy prices, and geopolitical tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Experts believe that the decline in demand for digital assets may also be linked to delays in the CLARITY Act, a bill that would regulate the digital asset market in the US. Nevertheless, Dogecoin's entry into major financial infrastructures could strengthen its future position.

DogecoinPaxosCryptocurrencyInvestmentBlockchain
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