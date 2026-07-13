Informal sector completed 26.7 trillion soums worth of construction work in five months

·16·Economy
Informal sector completed 26.7 trillion soums worth of construction work in five months

In January–May 2026, construction work worth 26.7 trillion soums was carried out by the informal sector in Uzbekistan. This was reported by the National Statistics Committee.

According to the committee's data, this figure increased by 14.6 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

The informal sector's share in the total volume of construction work amounted to 25.4 percent. In other words, nearly one-quarter of the construction work in the country was accounted for by this sector.

Small enterprises and micro-firms held the largest share in the volume of construction work. They completed work worth 50.8 trillion soums, which is equal to 48.5 percent of the total volume.

Large construction organizations carried out work worth 27.4 trillion soums, accounting for a 26.1 percent share.

ЎзбекистонМиллий статистика қўмитасиҚурилишНорасмий секторКичик корхоналарМикрофирмалар
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