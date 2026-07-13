Exchange rates for July 14 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for July 14, 2026. According to the data, the dollar increased by 16.89 soums, reaching 12,092.87 soums.

• The Euro increased by 24.14 soums, reaching 13,824.57 soums.

• The Russian ruble decreased by 0.19 soums, falling to 157.13 soums.

• The British pound increased by 0.88 soums, reaching 16,194.77 soums.

• The Japanese yen increased by 0.03 soums, reaching 74.65 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 23.51 soums, falling to 14,942.38 soums.

• The Chinese yuan increased by 2.36 soums, reaching 1,784.37 soums.