Issue with Telegram links: t.me domain stops working in browsers

The short t.me domain, which has become a long-standing symbol of the Telegram messenger and redirects to channels, groups, and profiles, has unexpectedly stopped working in browsers. Due to this issue, users are facing difficulties accessing content within the messenger via web browsers. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The primary reason for the issue is cited as certain restrictions introduced by the operator of the .me domain zone. According to the "Kod Durova" publication, it is precisely these technical restrictions that prevent t.me format links from performing the redirection function to the Telegram app via browsers as they did before.

New domain and solutions

The Telegram team responded quickly to the situation and switched to using the telegram.me domain to resolve the issue. Now, when copying a link to a message, post, or channel within the messenger, the app automatically provides the new, longer telegram.me address instead of the old t.me format.

It is worth noting that these changes only apply to access via external browsers (Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla, etc.). Within the Telegram app itself, old t.me format links continue to work without any issues. The messenger's algorithms still recognize the old addresses and redirect the user to the required destination.

This change is also significant for users in Uzbekistan, as Telegram is the most popular means of communication and a primary source of information in the country. Many entrepreneurs and bloggers have used short t.me links in their promotional materials. The fact that these links no longer open in browsers may slightly impact user traffic.

Experts believe that such technical changes may be temporary or could prompt the Telegram platform to strengthen its own domain infrastructure. For now, users are advised to update links to their resources and use the telegram.me format.