Newborn baby and body of a woman found in Moscow airport restroom

The bodies of a newborn baby and a 30-year-old woman were found in a restroom in the arrival zone of Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow. The incident occurred on October 2. This was reported by Moscow 24.

According to preliminary data, the woman gave birth in the airport restroom. Law enforcement agencies and media reports suggested the possibility that the infant may have been suffocated. However, the exact cause of the child's death is currently being determined through investigation and expert examinations.

It is reported that the woman was taken to the hospital with heavy bleeding following childbirth. Doctors tried to save her life, but the woman passed away. Some sources reported that her death was caused by massive blood loss.

The Investigative Committee of Russia has initiated a criminal case regarding the incident. Investigators inspected the scene, questioned witnesses, and ordered forensic medical examinations. The causes of death of the woman and the baby, as well as all the details of the incident, are being clarified.