“Feast at the White House and a mysterious end: Shivon Zilis announces separation from Elon Musk

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“Feast at the White House and a mysterious end: Shivon Zilis announces separation from Elon Musk

Another unexpected and sensational turn has taken place in the personal life of the world's richest man, billionaire and inventor Elon Musk. Shivon Zilis, top manager of the brain chip manufacturing company Neuralink founded by Musk and mother of the billionaire's four children, has announced that their family relationship has completely ended.

According to Zilis, this drastic decision was made precisely at the initiative of Elon Musk, which came as an absolute shock to her.

“This weighs heavily on me”: Zilis's farewell message

Shivon Zilis left a sincere and painful statement on her official page on the X (formerly Twitter) network:

“I am endlessly grateful for our children. They make every day of my life the happiest! I sincerely hope and ask that moving forward, Elon and I remain good friends and caring parents to our children.

What has happened weighs very heavily on me, but I will always care about ‘I’ (Elon) and wish him happiness every second. Good luck to you, Elon. The mere existence of a person like you in this world is a great fortune for humanity.”

Recent correspondence revealed: A declaration of love just days prior

Screenshots of personal correspondence published by Zilis confirm that the couple's relationship cooled down unexpectedly:

  • “I love you too”: Just a few days before the breakup, Musk had confessed his love and written affectionate text messages to his partner;

  • Dinner at the White House: In the messages, the billionaire emphasized that he deeply regretted not inviting Zilis to an official dinner organized at the White House, the residence of the US president;

  • Abruptly ended bond: Shortly thereafter, the billionaire made a unilateral decision to completely cut off ties.

Musk remains silent and unfollows on social media

Elon Musk himself has not yet provided any official comment regarding the family separation. However, internet users noticed that the billionaire has officially removed Shivon Zilis from his following list on his social media platform.

The rapid and mysterious dissolution of the relationship between Musk and Zilis, who were considered one of the most powerful couples in the high-tech world, has become the most discussed personal drama in global media and Silicon Valley circles.

Elon MuskShivon ZilisNeuralink
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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