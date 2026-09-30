Exchange rates for October 1 were announced

·80·Economy
Exchange rates for October 1 were announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for October 1, 2026. Accordingly, the dollar fell by 12.42 soums to 11,808.76 soums.

• The euro fell by 15.28 soums to 13,404.12 soums. • The Russian ruble rose by 1.72 soums to 142.16 soums. • The pound sterling rose by 33.14 soums to 15,691.48 soums. • The Japanese yen fell by 0.02 soums to 75.20 soums. • The Swiss franc fell by 38.68 soums to 14,149.01 soums. • The Chinese yuan fell by 2.17 soums to 1,761.29 soums.

Central Bank of UzbekistanOctober 1 2026foreign currency exchange ratesdollar
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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