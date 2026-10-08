Exchange rates for October 9 have been announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for October 9, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar rose by 37.38 soums to reach 11,846.57 soums.

• The Euro rose by 34.69 soums to 13,240.91 soums. • The Russian ruble rose by 0.8 soums to 138.95 soums. • The British pound rose by 29.25 soums to 15,631.55 soums. • The Japanese yen rose by 0.2 soums to 74.85 soums. • The Swiss franc rose by 24.42 soums to 14,209.63 soums. • The Chinese yuan rose by 6.18 soums to 1,767.54 soums.