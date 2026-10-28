Rustam Rahmatov to step down from Iman Invest management

Investment company Iman Invest has issued an official statement regarding allegations of a $20 million deficit. The company stated that its financial position is stable, while acknowledging that certain shortcomings were identified during an internal audit. The statement addresses concerns related to non-performing loans, the use of fund assets, vehicle purchases, and the calculation of investor returns, reports the official Iman Invest website.

Changes in the use of company funds

According to the company, the practice of lending fund assets to the management company has been discontinued. Two contracts related to vehicles have also been closed, and the funds allocated for them have been returned to the fund.

The statement specifically addressed issues concerning non-performing loans and the calculation of investor returns. The company stated that measures are being taken regarding the shortcomings identified during the internal audit process.

Rustam Rahmatov to leave management

According to the statement, Rustam Rahmatov will step down from the management of Iman Invest. It is planned to bring in an experienced specialist to replace him. Rahmatov will continue to participate in the company's activities through the supervisory board.

Previously, Mahmud Usman also stated in a video message that he had advised Rahmatov to step down from the company's management.

Sharia and financial audit to be conducted

The Iman Invest statement also announced plans to form a Sharia board consisting of three scholars. The company also plans to conduct an external Sharia audit and an independent financial audit.

These measures are presented as part of the process of addressing concerns regarding the use of fund assets, financial calculations, and the company's operations.