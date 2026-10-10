Banks cannot withdraw all money from the card for loan debt

Changes are being introduced to the procedure for banks recovering loan debt without the customer's consent in Uzbekistan. According to the new rule, a specified amount of funds must remain on the customer's bank cards even after loan payments are deducted.

This is stipulated in the Central Bank's decision adopted on October 9. The document provides for amendments to the current regulation on working with consumers of banking services.

In accordance with the new procedure, when debt on a loan or guarantee is collected without the customer's consent, at least half of the minimum wage must be retained in their accounts.

Currently, the minimum wage in Uzbekistan is 1 million 360 thousand sums. Therefore, after the specified payments are deducted, at least 680 thousand sums must remain on the customer's bank cards.

These changes will enter into force on January 10, 2027. The new procedure is aimed at ensuring that customers retain a certain amount of funds even after their loan debt is collected.