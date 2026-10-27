Average monthly salary in Uzbekistan reached 7.27 million soums

·44·Economy
Average monthly salary in Uzbekistan reached 7.27 million soums

In January–September 2026, the average monthly nominal salary in Uzbekistan amounted to 7.27 million soums. This figure is 18 percent higher compared to the same period last year. By region, the highest average salary was recorded in the city of Tashkent, while among economic sectors, the banking, insurance, leasing, credit, and brokerage sector leads.

How has the average salary changed over the last five years?

According to the results of January–September, the average monthly nominal salary in the country has increased year by year.

• In 2022: 3.73 million soums.

• In 2023: 4.42 million soums.

• In 2024: 5.17 million soums.

• In 2025: 6.16 million soums.

• In 2026: 7.27 million soums.

The provided data shows that the average salary has increased significantly over five years. The figure for January–September 2026 grew by 18 percent compared to the same period last year.

Which regions have the highest salaries?

Among the regions, the highest average monthly salary was recorded in the city of Tashkent. In the capital, this amount reached 12.3 million soums.

Navoi region is in second place, where the average monthly salary reached 8.82 million soums. These figures indicate that salary levels are not uniform across regions.

Which sectors pay the highest salaries?

By economic sector, the highest average salaries were observed in fields related to financial services.

• Banking, insurance, leasing, credit, and brokerage sector: 19.7 million soums.

• Information and communication sector: 17 million soums.

• Transportation and storage sector: 11.2 million soums.

Thus, in the first nine months of 2026, the average monthly nominal salary in Uzbekistan amounted to 7.27 million soums. Tashkent city led by region, and financial services led by sector.

Average SalaryTashkentNavoi RegionSalaries
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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