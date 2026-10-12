Loan debt recovery procedure to change starting from 2027

Starting from January 10, 2027, a new requirement for banks regarding the recovery of debts on loans and guarantees will come into force. According to this, when debt is recovered without the customer's consent, a specified amount of funds must be retained on their bank cards.

The amount to be left will be equal to half of the minimum wage. Based on the current amount, this constitutes 680 thousand soums.

Importantly, this amount is not calculated separately for each card. That means 680 thousand soums does not have to remain on each of the customer's bank cards.

The funds are determined taking into account all bank cards belonging to the customer. Therefore, during the process of recovering the debt without the customer's consent, the bank cannot fully withdraw the designated protected funds.