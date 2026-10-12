Loan debt recovery procedure to change starting from 2027

·74·Economy
Loan debt recovery procedure to change starting from 2027

Starting from January 10, 2027, a new requirement for banks regarding the recovery of debts on loans and guarantees will come into force. According to this, when debt is recovered without the customer's consent, a specified amount of funds must be retained on their bank cards.

The amount to be left will be equal to half of the minimum wage. Based on the current amount, this constitutes 680 thousand soums.

Importantly, this amount is not calculated separately for each card. That means 680 thousand soums does not have to remain on each of the customer's bank cards.

The funds are determined taking into account all bank cards belonging to the customer. Therefore, during the process of recovering the debt without the customer's consent, the bank cannot fully withdraw the designated protected funds.

Loan debtBank cardsBanksDebt
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Banks cannot withdraw all money from the card for loan debtBanks cannot withdraw all money from the card for loan debt10 October 18:47Humo card SMS notification prices to double from May 1Humo card SMS notification prices to double from May 125 April 06:00Every fifth Uzbek is in debt: The Central Bank revealed sensational loan figuresEvery fifth Uzbek is in debt: The Central Bank revealed sensational loan figures27 August 16:24Financial Giant: Saida Mirziyoyeva holds talks with BlackRock leadership...Financial Giant: Saida Mirziyoyeva holds talks with BlackRock leadership...25 September 07:038 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?15 July 21:45Why are Uzbeks taking out the most loans? Central Bank analysisWhy are Uzbeks taking out the most loans? Central Bank analysis8 October 07:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for September 17 have been announced
Exchange rates for September 17 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for September 27 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for September 27 have been announced
Exchange rates for September 15 were announced
Exchange rates for September 15 were announced
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on September 21
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on September 21
Exchange rates for October 1 were announced
Exchange rates for October 1 were announced
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on September 17
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on September 17
Foreign exchange rates for September 21 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for September 21 have been announced
Exchange rates for September 29 have been announced
Exchange rates for September 29 have been announced