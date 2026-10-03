Does counting money affect mood? What scientists say

There are interesting scientific observations suggesting that counting money is not just a financial calculation. Experiments conducted in 2009 with the participation of researchers from the University of Minnesota revealed that when people counted money, they felt less psychological distress caused by social rejection compared to those who counted paper. In some experiments, participants who counted money even felt less pain from hot water.

Scientists explain this by the fact that money is associated in the human mind with a sense of power, control, and security. However, this does not mean that counting money strengthens the immune system or cures diseases. There is insufficient scientific evidence to support such a conclusion.

Thus, counting money one by one at home might slightly calm your mood, but there is still no reason to consider it a special method for improving health.