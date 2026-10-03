Samsung has started production of displays for Galaxy S27 flagships

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Samsung has started production of displays for Galaxy S27 flagships

South Korean company Samsung has begun the production process for the initial components of its upcoming flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S27. According to ZDNet, citing industry sources, the preparation of certain parts began as early as September, with plans to significantly scale up the process starting in mid-October. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

It is reported that the Samsung Display division is expected to begin mass production of OLED panels for the new generation of smartphones in October. According to industry data, the company's annual plan includes supplying 47–48 million OLED panels for the Galaxy S27 family. This figure is nearly 10 percent higher than the plan intended for the previous generation.

New series and display sizes

According to current information, Samsung Display has also made specific plans for the company's new Galaxy S27 Pro model. It is expected that 2–3 million panels will be produced for this model by the end of 2026, and another 4–5 million panels throughout 2027. This move is considered one of the important strategic steps by the South Korean tech giant aimed at fully meeting market demand.

According to circulating estimates, the base Galaxy S27 expected to be unveiled in the future will be equipped with a 6.27-inch screen. Additionally, the Galaxy S27+ model is expected to feature a 6.66-inch display, the newly introduced Galaxy S27 Pro a 6.47-inch display, and the most advanced member of the line, the Galaxy S27 Ultra, a 6.89-inch display.

Cost control and market strategy

Despite the expansion of the smartphone lineup, Samsung aims to strictly control the production cost of the new devices. To achieve this goal, the company may reuse certain components intended for the previous generation, the Galaxy S26, in the Galaxy S27 models. Experts note that such an approach is very helpful against the backdrop of rising global prices for memory chips.

The expansion of the line to four models is also closely related to the actions of its main competitor, Apple. According to sources, the competitor is shifting to a strategy of splitting the launch timing of iPhone smartphones throughout the year. Therefore, Samsung is required to have a wider product range to successfully compete in various price segments.

SamsungGalaxy S27SmartphonesTechnologyOLED
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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