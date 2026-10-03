Employee killed in prisoner transport train car

·5·World
Employee killed in prisoner transport train car

A serious incident occurred in Russia inside a train car transporting prisoners. On October 2, it was reported that one of the prisoners attacked an employee of the Federal Penitentiary Service in a special carriage of the “Vladikavkaz – Adler” train.

According to preliminary data, the incident took place near the Murtazovo station in the territory of Kabardino-Balkaria. Sources from “112” and REN TV reported that a riot had broken out among the prisoners in the carriage.

It is reported that the carriage was attached to the train at the Terek station. After the train passed through Beslan, the emergency brake was pulled in the carriage and unrest began. Some reports also stated that the prisoners managed to seize the guards' weapons.

Following this, the carriage was surrounded by law enforcement structures. Emergency services and special units were deployed to the scene. Preliminary data stated that none of the prisoners managed to escape.

However, a TASS source in the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service did not agree to classify the incident as a “riot”. According to him, one of the prisoners in the carriage attacked a convoy officer, causing his death.

Some sources reported that several other employees were injured as a result of the incident, and subsequently, one of the prisoners also died. All the details of the incident have not yet been fully disclosed officially.

Russian Federal Penitentiary ServiceVladikavkaz – Adler trainKabardino-BalkariaMurtazovo station
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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