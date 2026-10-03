Emergency search in the VAR room! Major arrests begin in Turkish football
Another major refereeing scandal is unfolding in European football. According to reports from the influential French publication L'Équipe, a number of individuals involved in appointing referees to matches and falsifying their ratings have been detained at the Turkish Football Federation.
As part of the investigation, law enforcement agencies raided the federation's headquarters and conducted extensive searches even in the confidential rooms where Video Assistant Referees (VAR) operate.
Document forgery and data theft
According to investigators, the detainees illegally interfered with the football referee management system. They face formal charges under the following severe articles:
Document forgery: Artificial influence was exerted on refereeing activities through the falsification of official documents and reports.
Breach of trust: Abuse of official positions for selfish purposes.
Database breach: Illegally acquiring personal data and closed refereeing records.
At the center of the search — the VAR center in Istanbul
The investigation focuses primarily on how the official referee rankings were formed and how fairly referees were appointed to important matches:
As part of the rapid investigation, police and special services arrived at the Turkish Football Federation's headquarters in Istanbul to inspect all electronic and paper databases related to refereeing.
Particularly, a meticulous search conducted in the special VAR room, where controversial situations are reviewed, demonstrates the gravity of the incident.
Investigative actions are currently ongoing, and new details regarding the detainees as well as the names of the clubs involved in this scandal are expected to be disclosed in the coming days.
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