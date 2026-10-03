Mass demonstrations have begun in the center of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. According to reports, about 4,000 citizens from various regions have arrived in the city to take to the squares, demanding an end to the war and the establishment of peace.

According to the Ukrainian publication "Vremya.ua", one of the main protest rallies is taking place in the very heart of the capital — Independence Square (Maidan).

Situation at the square: Posters and activists

Video footage from the scene shows a continuous stream of people arriving at Independence Square:

Protesters are gathering with various slogans and posters calling for peace.

Many law enforcement officers, as well as representatives of local and foreign media, are on duty in the area to maintain security.

It is noted that American journalist Sergey Lyubarskiy and well-known Ukrainian activist and former opera singer Todor Panovskiy are among the participants of the rally.

Who is behind the demonstrations?

According to the "Strana" publication, this rally was organized at the call of Ukrainian serviceman, former Odessa journalist and human rights activist Aleksandr Todorov: