Communication issues reported on some iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones

·1·Technology
Communication issues reported on some iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones

In the US, some users have encountered a serious malfunction with their new iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones. Devices are unexpectedly losing mobile network connectivity entirely and switching to SOS mode, causing significant difficulties in daily use. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to information from MacRumors and 9to5Mac, this issue has so far been identified primarily on devices operating on the network of the major US mobile carrier AT&T. When the malfunction occurs, users cannot make regular calls, send SMS, or use mobile internet.

Communication and emergency services are failing

According to AT&T, in some cases, even emergency calls may become unavailable to users. This indicates that the issue is serious not only from a technical perspective but also from a safety standpoint.

Apple has confirmed the existence of this malfunction, stating that it has affected a "small number" of users. However, the tech giant refused to disclose the exact number of affected smartphones.

Prevention measures and limitations

To prevent the situation, Apple strongly recommends that owners install the iOS 27.0.1 update. Additionally, AT&T is distributing updated carrier settings that should appear automatically on compatible devices within 14 days.

However, these updates only serve to prevent the issue. If an iPhone has already lost connectivity, installing software updates will not yield any results.

Only replacement helps

Apple emphasizes that it is impossible to restore the normal operation of a device that has already lost connectivity via software methods. In such a situation, a full replacement of the smartphone is required, and owners are advised to contact the appropriate service centers.

Reports from Reddit users also confirm that standard methods, including reactivating eSIM or resetting network settings, do not help. So far, Apple has not explained the exact cause of this serious malfunction or why the software fix only works as a preventive measure.

AppleiPhone 18 Pro MaxAT&TMobile ConnectivityiOS Update
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Major US Telecom Operators Integrate Satellite TechnologiesMajor US Telecom Operators Integrate Satellite TechnologiesYesterday 17:22On October 2, iPhone 18 prices changed againOn October 2, iPhone 18 prices changed againYesterday 11:11Sales of iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models surge in the Chinese marketSales of iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models surge in the Chinese market1 October 09:58New prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announcedNew prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced29 September 10:42Some iPhone 18 Pro Max owners in the US left without connectivitySome iPhone 18 Pro Max owners in the US left without connectivity26 September 14:52iPhone 18 Pro Max Internal Structure: Copper Pad and Massive CameraiPhone 18 Pro Max Internal Structure: Copper Pad and Massive Camera20 September 22:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System