Communication issues reported on some iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones

In the US, some users have encountered a serious malfunction with their new iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones. Devices are unexpectedly losing mobile network connectivity entirely and switching to SOS mode, causing significant difficulties in daily use. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to information from MacRumors and 9to5Mac, this issue has so far been identified primarily on devices operating on the network of the major US mobile carrier AT&T. When the malfunction occurs, users cannot make regular calls, send SMS, or use mobile internet.

Communication and emergency services are failing

According to AT&T, in some cases, even emergency calls may become unavailable to users. This indicates that the issue is serious not only from a technical perspective but also from a safety standpoint.

Apple has confirmed the existence of this malfunction, stating that it has affected a "small number" of users. However, the tech giant refused to disclose the exact number of affected smartphones.

Prevention measures and limitations

To prevent the situation, Apple strongly recommends that owners install the iOS 27.0.1 update. Additionally, AT&T is distributing updated carrier settings that should appear automatically on compatible devices within 14 days.

However, these updates only serve to prevent the issue. If an iPhone has already lost connectivity, installing software updates will not yield any results.

Only replacement helps

Apple emphasizes that it is impossible to restore the normal operation of a device that has already lost connectivity via software methods. In such a situation, a full replacement of the smartphone is required, and owners are advised to contact the appropriate service centers.

Reports from Reddit users also confirm that standard methods, including reactivating eSIM or resetting network settings, do not help. So far, Apple has not explained the exact cause of this serious malfunction or why the software fix only works as a preventive measure.