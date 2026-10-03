Penalties for selling expired products to be sharply increased

In Uzbekistan, requirements for food safety are being tightened. At the plenary session of the Senate, the Law "On Food Safety" was approved. The document is aimed at providing consumers with safe and high-quality products.

The law clarifies the obligations of entrepreneurs engaged in the production, storage, and sale of food products. They are required to constantly keep products in a safe condition and release them into circulation.

It is also envisaged to strengthen state control in the field of food safety and align its implementation procedures with international requirements.

The document provides for the introduction of concepts such as hygiene, production, animal husbandry, and agricultural practices into legislation.

In addition, requirements for products of animal origin and high-risk products will be published on the official website of the authorized state body.

The new rules are expected to serve to strengthen control over the safe production and sale of food products. According to the Senate, the law is aimed at ensuring the population's right to safe food products, increasing product competitiveness, and enhancing the investment attractiveness of the sector.