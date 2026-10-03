Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death

·3·Society
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death

Following the incident involving the death of a 3-year-old child in the Kasbi district of Kashkadarya region, another minor child in the family was not left unattended. To ensure their safety, the child was placed under the guardianship of a close relative.

Earlier, it was reported that a 3-year-old stepdaughter in this family had sustained severe bodily injuries and subsequently passed away. According to preliminary data, the incident occurred on September 26 following a domestic dispute.

A criminal case has been initiated over the incident. Currently, investigative actions are being conducted by the Kashkadarya Regional Prosecutor's Office. It was stated that a legal assessment of all details of the incident will be given based on the results of the investigation.

The National Agency for Social Protection reported that in order to protect the rights and interests of the other child in the family and ensure their safety, the child was placed under the guardianship of a close relative.

Specialists are assessing the child's living conditions and existing risk factors. The child is receiving necessary psychological support and undergoing a medical examination.

Considering that the child will now live at a different address, appropriate measures are being taken to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of their education. Additionally, a separate social case has been opened for the child by a social worker.

Agency representatives emphasized that the child's safety, well-being, and the social services provided to them will be monitored regularly.

Kashkadarya regionKasbi districtKashkadarya Prosecutor's OfficeNational Agency for Social Protection
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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