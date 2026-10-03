Elon Musk breaks up with the mother of his 4 children

·2·World
Elon Musk breaks up with the mother of his 4 children

Reports have emerged that American billionaire Elon Musk has ended his relationship with Shivon Zilis, one of the executives at Neuralink and the mother of his children.

Zilis announced this on her X social media page. She expressed gratitude for her children and hoped that she and Musk would remain good friends and co-parents raising their children together in the future.

Shivon Zilis also wrote that this decision had a heavy impact on her. She wished Musk happiness in his future life.

Interestingly, according to Zilis, warm communication had continued between them shortly before the breakup. She even shared her latest correspondence with Musk with the public.

Elon Musk breaks up with the mother of his 4 children

In these messages, Musk can be seen telling Zilis that he loves her and regretting that he didn't invite her to a dinner at the White House. However, a few days later, the couple ended their relationship.

Musk has not yet made an official comment on the situation. At the same time, it is reported that the entrepreneur has also stopped following Zilis on the X platform.

According to reports, Elon Musk's personal life has been in the public eye for many years. He has children from his marriage to his first wife, Justine Wilson. Later, he married actress Talulah Riley twice.

Musk was also in a relationship with Canadian singer Grimes, and they have three children. Several children were born from his relationship with Shivon Zilis.

Thus, the new change in Musk's personal life has once again drawn public attention.

Elon MuskShivon ZilisNeuralink
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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