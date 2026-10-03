Unstoppable force at Barcelona: Raphinha is peerless in Spain for the second month in a row!

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Unstoppable force at Barcelona: Raphinha is peerless in Spain for the second month in a row!

Catalan club Barcelona's winger Raphinha continues to showcase a true masterclass in the Spanish La Liga. The Brazilian forward has been named the tournament's best player for the second consecutive month.

La Liga's press service announced the official voting results for September. Accordingly, Raphinha, who was also peerless in August, left no chance for anyone in September either.

9 points contribution in 4 matches: Raphinha's unbelievable statistics

The Brazilian star experienced one of the brightest and most productive periods of his career for the Catalans in September:

  • Overall performance: In just 4 matches played, 7 goals and 2 assists!

  • Two hat-tricks: While Raphinha scored once against Valencia, he netted 3 goals each in matches against Racing and Sevilla, recording two hat-tricks in a row.

Mbappe and other stars left behind

In La Liga's official poll, Barcelona's leader left a number of renowned competitors behind to secure an absolute victory:

  • In the contest, he significantly defeated players such as Real Madrid's main star Kylian Mbappe, Atletico forward Jonathan David, as well as Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) and Fer Nino (Elche).

Such terrifying form from Raphinha is not only leading the Catalans towards the top of the Spanish championship but has also turned him into one of the most dangerous wingers in the world right now.

BarcelonaRaphinhaLa Liga
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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