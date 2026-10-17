List of the most important emergency numbers that come in handy in unexpected situations

·36·For Life
List of the most important emergency numbers that come in handy in unexpected situations

In daily life, unexpected accidents, power outages, drops in gas pressure, or disruptions in water supply naturally occur in each of our homes from time to time. In such situations, saving the necessary phone numbers in advance is very important so as not to waste time figuring out which agency to contact.

We present a list of essential short numbers designed for emergency services and prompt resolution of utility problems.

Numbers for utilities and domestic issues

When malfunctions related to utility systems occur in your home, contact the following:

  • 1055 — Single dispatch service for all types of utility problems;

  • 1154 or via Telegram @het_admin — For issues regarding power outages, transformer malfunctions, and blackouts ("Regional Electric Networks");

  • 104 — Emergency gas service (if the smell of gas is detected or supply is cut off);

  • 1054 — Drinking water supply system ("Suvsoz" / "Uzsuvtaminot");

  • 1347 — For problems with the heating system (central heating) and hot water supply.

Emergency and security services

Key networks to call when there is a threat to human life, health, and safety:

  • 101 — Fire safety service;

  • 102 — Internal affairs agencies (police);

  • 103 — Emergency medical assistance service;

  • 1050 — Rescue service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) (for locked doors, natural disasters, and rescue operations).

Daily information and searching for medicines

Additional services that will be useful when life necessities arise:

  • 1069 or (78) 140-19-19 — Information desk for quickly searching for the availability of necessary medicines and the nearest pharmacies;

  • 1001 — Official weather forecasting service.

Saving this list to your phone's memory or sharing it with family members will prevent unnecessary stress in unexpected situations and help resolve problems immediately.

Uzbekistan emergency phone numbersUtility services phone numbersPower grid outage phone numbersGas services phone numbers
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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