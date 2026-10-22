Free resources for up to 6 months to be allocated for certain artificial intelligence projects in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, the opportunity has been created to use the state's artificial intelligence infrastructure free of charge or on preferential terms for up to six months for certain socially significant projects. This is stipulated by the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution No. 581 dated October 20, 2026.

The opportunity is intended for projects by higher education institutions, scientific organizations, startups, and advisers to governors responsible for the development of digital technologies and artificial intelligence. Resources are provided through the artificial intelligence infrastructure of the Ministry of Digital Technologies.

Up to 10 million free tokens every month

Projects utilizing large language model technology can process up to 10 million tokens free of charge in each calendar month for up to six months. A token is a unit used by artificial intelligence in text processing, the size of which varies depending on the text and language.

If more resources than the specified limit are needed, a 50 percent discount based on tariffs will apply for up to an additional 50 million tokens. Free tokens not used in a month will not be rolled over to the next month.

Resources are also allocated for training, testing, verification, evaluation, and operation of other artificial intelligence models besides large language models. In this case, based on the user's application, video memory not exceeding a total of 120 gigabytes can be used for up to six months.

How are projects selected?

The right to use free or preferential resources is granted through a competition. Competitions are held twice a year — in July and November. Projects are evaluated on a 100-point system.

Participants dissatisfied with the competition results can submit an appeal in electronic form within three working days after the results are announced. Complaints will be reviewed within five working days.

According to the regulations, a single user can take advantage of this opportunity within the framework of only one project at a time.

Furthermore, it is prohibited to re-process data obtained with the help of allocated resources for purposes other than specified, transfer them to third parties, copy, distribute, or use them for commercial purposes. Cases where a different procedure is established by legislative acts or the contract are an exception.