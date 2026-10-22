Free resources for up to 6 months to be allocated for certain artificial intelligence projects in Uzbekistan

·53·Uzbekistan
Free resources for up to 6 months to be allocated for certain artificial intelligence projects in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, the opportunity has been created to use the state's artificial intelligence infrastructure free of charge or on preferential terms for up to six months for certain socially significant projects. This is stipulated by the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution No. 581 dated October 20, 2026.

The opportunity is intended for projects by higher education institutions, scientific organizations, startups, and advisers to governors responsible for the development of digital technologies and artificial intelligence. Resources are provided through the artificial intelligence infrastructure of the Ministry of Digital Technologies.

Up to 10 million free tokens every month

Projects utilizing large language model technology can process up to 10 million tokens free of charge in each calendar month for up to six months. A token is a unit used by artificial intelligence in text processing, the size of which varies depending on the text and language.

If more resources than the specified limit are needed, a 50 percent discount based on tariffs will apply for up to an additional 50 million tokens. Free tokens not used in a month will not be rolled over to the next month.

Resources are also allocated for training, testing, verification, evaluation, and operation of other artificial intelligence models besides large language models. In this case, based on the user's application, video memory not exceeding a total of 120 gigabytes can be used for up to six months.

How are projects selected?

The right to use free or preferential resources is granted through a competition. Competitions are held twice a year — in July and November. Projects are evaluated on a 100-point system.

Participants dissatisfied with the competition results can submit an appeal in electronic form within three working days after the results are announced. Complaints will be reviewed within five working days.

According to the regulations, a single user can take advantage of this opportunity within the framework of only one project at a time.

Furthermore, it is prohibited to re-process data obtained with the help of allocated resources for purposes other than specified, transfer them to third parties, copy, distribute, or use them for commercial purposes. Cases where a different procedure is established by legislative acts or the contract are an exception.

Artificial IntelligenceMinistry of Digital TechnologiesLarge Language ModelsCabinet of Ministers Resolution
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Gemini AI Plus becomes free for students in UzbekistanGemini AI Plus becomes free for students in Uzbekistan12 October 17:0910th-grade students can also study at technical schools10th-grade students can also study at technical schools21 August 20:09Blogger Aziz Hakimov sentenced to more than 4 years in prisonBlogger Aziz Hakimov sentenced to more than 4 years in prison11 August 17:56Procedures for retrieving vehicles from impound lots to change significantlyProcedures for retrieving vehicles from impound lots to change significantly8 July 13:29Procedures for releasing vehicles from impound lots to changeProcedures for releasing vehicles from impound lots to change7 July 12:24What will change in Uzbekistan starting from October 1?What will change in Uzbekistan starting from October 1?1 October 10:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
New management team at the ministry: Who are Erkinjon Turdimov's 4 deputies?
New management team at the ministry: Who are Erkinjon Turdimov's 4 deputies?