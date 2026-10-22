A dangerous way of taking children to school in Vietnam

In the village of Huoi Ha, Vietnam, parents are forced to cross a dangerous river every day so their children can get to school. They place their children in plastic bags and carry them across the fast-flowing river to the opposite bank.

The situation becomes even more complicated during the rainy season. Because water levels rise and the river current intensifies, using simple bamboo bridges becomes hazardous. As a result, parents resort to other extremely risky methods to ensure their children reach school.

This scene clearly demonstrates the hardships families living in remote areas face in order to educate their children. Simply going to school has become a hazardous ordeal for both children and their parents.

In such a situation, building safe bridges and convenient roads is of critical importance. After all, every child should have the opportunity to receive an education without putting their life at risk.