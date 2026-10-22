The world's only venomous primate, lost for nearly a century, rediscovered in Indonesia

·56·World
The world's only venomous primate, lost for nearly a century, rediscovered in Indonesia

On Indonesia's Bangka Island, the existence of a rare primate that has eluded scientists for nearly a century — the Bangka slow loris — has been reconfirmed. This nocturnal small creature is among the species at high risk of extinction. This was reported by People magazine, citing data from the Re:wild organization.

The last scientific records of this species date back to the 1930s, and experts had feared that its representatives in the wild might have completely disappeared.

However, staff at the "Alobi" wildlife rescue center in Indonesia discovered that locals regularly encounter these animals. Between 2015 and 2025, reports were received about slow lorises found in backyards, gardens, along roadsides, and on power lines. Over the decade, more than 90 animals were rescued, and 86 of them were released into protected forests. The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Spixiana.

The Bangka slow loris was first described in 1906 and recognized as a distinct species in 2013. They live in trees and belong to the group of slow lorises, which are considered the world's only venomous primates.

The main threats to the species are deforestation, tin mining, palm oil plantations, and illegal trade. Scientists now plan to calculate the exact population size of the animals and protect their habitat.

Bangka slow lorisRe:wildIndonesiaSpixiana
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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