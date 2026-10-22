Why do girls open their mouths when applying mascara? There is an interesting reason for this

Many girls are well aware of the tendency to automatically open their mouth while applying mascara to their eyelashes. Interestingly, they often don't even notice this movement. So why does this happen?

One of the possible explanations is the interconnection between concentration and facial muscle movement. Applying mascara requires careful control of the eyes and delicate movement of the eyelids. At this point, a person may unconsciously engage other facial muscles as well.

Some experts associate this phenomenon with the nervous system, which is involved in controlling both eyelid and mouth movements. Furthermore, as a result of repeating the exact same movement over and over, opening the mouth can even become a habit.

However, scientific evidence regarding this phenomenon is limited. The exact mechanism that triggers the opening of the mouth has not been fully proven.

In short, opening the mouth while applying mascara is a common occurrence and usually nothing to worry about. Therefore, if you find yourself opening your mouth while putting on makeup in front of the mirror, it is generally nothing strange or unnatural.