Uzbekistan passport drops 9 places in international ranking

·52·Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan passport drops 9 places in international ranking

The Uzbek passport took 82nd place in the Henley Passport Index international ranking. This is 9 places lower compared to the result in April. This was reported by Tafs.uz on October 22, based on the updated ranking data.

In the new ranking, Uzbekistan shares the same position with Burkina Faso and Togo. Citizens of the country can travel to 57 countries and territories without obtaining a visa in advance or by processing a visa upon arrival.

Singapore is in first place in the ranking. Holders of its passport have the opportunity to travel to 193 destinations visa-free. Afghanistan occupies the lowest rung of the list — its citizens can travel to 22 destinations visa-free or by obtaining a visa upon arrival.

The Henley Passport Index evaluates state passports based on the number of destinations their holders can visit without obtaining a visa in advance. The ranking serves to compare the opportunities provided by passports for international travel.

Henley Passport IndexUzbekistan passportvisa-free regime
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