World stars in Tashkent: The 50th World Sambo Championships begin tomorrow

Tomorrow, November 6, one of the biggest and most prestigious events in the sports world — the jubilee 50th World Sambo Championships for adults — will officially kick off in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Ahead of the competition, a large-scale official press conference dedicated to this world championship was held at the building of the Ministry of Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan. It was attended by heads of international organizations, government representatives, and some of the most famous martial arts legends on the planet.

Sports legends and leadership at one table

The event in Tashkent brought together the highest-ranking figures in the world of sambo:

High-level guests: The press conference was attended by the Minister of Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan Adham Ikramov, President of the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) Vasily Shestakov, and First Deputy Chairman of the National Olympic Committee Otabek Umarov;

Global ambassadors and MMA stars: Official international ambassadors of sambo — MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko and reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev — became the main stars of the conference;

Regional and local leaders: Also in attendance were President of the Sambo Union of Asia Alamjon Mullaev and President of the Sambo Association of Uzbekistan Alisher Alimov, who exchanged views on the organizational processes of the competition.

Upcoming bouts and open dialogue with the press

During the press conference, the importance and scale of the jubilee 50th World Championships were discussed in detail:

Preparation and organizational issues: Detailed information was provided regarding the thorough preparations for this major competition hosted by Tashkent, including the welcoming of foreign delegations and athletes, and the organizational efforts to ensure the event is held at a high level;

Significance of the international tournament: Through this event, the international sambo community aims to further increase the global prestige of sambo and promote it widely;

Dialogue with the media: At the end of the event, representatives of local and foreign media had the opportunity to directly address officials and sports legends with all their questions.

Starting tomorrow, the strongest wrestlers on the planet will compete for the absolute world crown in our capital's arenas over the course of three days.