Higgsfield founder Alex Mashrabov becomes a citizen of Kazakhstan

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Higgsfield founder Alex Mashrabov becomes a citizen of Kazakhstan

Alex Mashrabov, co-founder and CEO of the AI company Higgsfield, has been granted citizenship of Kazakhstan. The country's president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the corresponding decree on October 30. This was announced by Zhaslan Madiyev, Kazakhstan's Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.

The Kazakh passport was presented to Mashrabov by the minister himself. According to Madiyev, the country is interested in attracting AI experts and technological projects capable of competing on an international level into its ecosystem.

Alex Mashrabov is a co-founder of the Higgsfield AI platform, which allows for the creation of images and videos using artificial intelligence. Mashrabov founded the company together with Yerzat Dulat.

The entrepreneur's family roots are connected to Uzbekistan. His father is from Uzbekistan. However, there is no public information available regarding which country's passport Mashrabov held before accepting Kazakh citizenship.

Alex MashrabovHiggsfield AIKassym-Jomart TokayevZhaslan Madiyev
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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