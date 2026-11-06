Is the era of standalone apps coming to an end? A new feature that works directly in Telegram chats

In the latest 13.2 update, the Telegram team has officially introduced a new feature called HTMLBubbles, which is expected to be a real game-changer in the world of programming and digital services. Thanks to this technological innovation, users can now instantly launch interactive elements created with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript directly within chat messages, without needing to open any separate web pages or additional windows.

This update further accelerates Telegram's transition from a simple messenger into a massive "super-app" (SuperApp) that covers all aspects of daily life.

How did Telegram become a hub for digital services?

Recently, chats and groups have evolved into a full-fledged business and entertainment ecosystem, not just a space for communication. This evolution is clearly visible in 4 main areas:

Games and the Web3 phenomenon: Mini-apps like Notcoin, Hamster Kombat, and Blum have attracted millions of people. Users have gained the ability to play games, earn cryptocurrency, and manage their digital assets without leaving the app;

E-commerce and services: There is no longer a need to create complex websites or separate mobile apps for shops and service centers. It is possible to order food, call a taxi, buy clothes and electronics, and book tickets directly within the chat;

Payments and the TON ecosystem: The virtual wallet (Wallet) fully integrated into the messenger and the TON blockchain allow for internal payments to be made in seconds. The Telegram Stars system, specifically introduced for the sale of digital products, has further simplified financial processes;

Work and productivity tools (Utilities): Task managers, interactive calendars, surveys, and artificial intelligence (AI) assistants work directly in the chat window, increasing work efficiency.

What are the advantages for users and businesses?

The messenger's new capabilities offer great convenience for digital market participants:

Speed and memory savings: There is no need to download dozens of different apps that fill up smartphone memory — all necessary functions open instantly within a single app;

Cost-effective solution for business: Instead of developing and promoting expensive separate software for iOS or Android, building a mini-app within Telegram is both cheaper and provides access to a ready-made audience.

Which Telegram mini-apps and bots do you use the most right now?