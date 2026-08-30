Song Yadong reveals his plan to knock out Umar Nurmagomedov

Song Yadong Umar Nurmagomedovstated that his victory in the fight against him was not the result of a lucky punch. The Chinese MMA fighter said that the plan to knock out his opponent specifically with an uppercut was developed before the fight.

Yadong emphasized that his coach, Rudy Hernandez, gave him crucial instructions before the bout. This idea later became the decisive moment of the fight.

The plan was prepared before the fight

According to Song Yadong, Hernandez told him Nurmagomedovthat there was an opportunity to knock him out with an uppercut.

«Before the fight, he told me: 'You can knock him out with an uppercut.' That thought never left my mind, and I was looking for exactly that punch.»

Thus, one of the opponent's potential weak points was identified before the fighter even stepped into the octagon.

The uppercut was practiced specifically

Yadong said that the team did not limit themselves to just striking during the training process.

They simultaneously practiced:

uppercut combinations;

defense against the opponent's takedown attempts;

landing the strike accurately within a combination;

potential fight scenarios

many times.

«We practiced the uppercut and takedown defense a lot.»

This shows that Yadong's tactics in the fight were not formed by chance.

The coach's idea was decisive

Yadong highlighted the role of his coach, Rudy Hernandez. According to him, the coach taught him to use the uppercut not as a simple strike, but as part of a combination.

«Hernandez taught me to land the uppercut within an ideal combination.»

Therefore, behind the decisive episode in the fight against Nurmagomedov lay weeks of preparation and a precise tactical plan.

The plan worked in the fight against Nurmagomedov

In MMA, a single punch can change the fate of an entire fight. However, the use of such a strike at the right time and within the necessary combination is often the result of long preparation.

Song Yadong's statement also shows this: he entered the octagon against Nurmagomedov not just with the intention to win, but with a well-developed tactical plan.

Most interestingly, the idea mentioned by the coach before the fight «you can knock him out with an uppercut» was later realized.