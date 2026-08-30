Kitten found in excavator becomes a construction 'employee'

In the U.S. state of Ohio, construction workers rescued a tiny kitten trapped inside an excavator. The few-week-old kitten had become stuck inside the heavy machinery, and its cries caught the workers' attention. This was reported by People.

Chase Guello, an operations supervisor at RiverReach Construction, heard the kitten meowing while inspecting the excavator. He carefully removed the heavy protective panels under the machine and managed to get the animal out.

The workers searched for the kitten's mother and siblings but determined it was alone. After that, the construction team decided to take care of it.

The kitten was named Sue. This name is linked to the Komatsu brand, which manufactured the excavator where she was found. For now, she is in temporary care, and later she is planned to live at the home of one of the company's mechanics and accompany them to work. Once she grows up, she will become the company's 'shop cat'.

The kitten's story quickly went viral on social media. Videos posted by the company have been viewed millions of times. Upon hearing about the incident, Komatsu prepared a special tiny hard hat and safety vest for Sue.

Thus, the kitten accidentally found inside an excavator turned from a guest at a construction site into the team's beloved mascot.