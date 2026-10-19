The danger of nighttime gadgets: Scientists reveal the consequences of staring at screens in the dark

·38·Health
The danger of nighttime gadgets: Scientists reveal the consequences of staring at screens in the dark

Alarmist reports are spreading widely on social networks and messengers claiming that using a phone for just half an hour every day in a dark room can cause eye cancer (oncological disease) and incurable eye film formation.

How justified are these warnings that have concerned many users, and what does the medical world say about this? Industry specialists are clarifying this issue from a scientific perspective.

Cancer risk: An unfounded myth or scientific fact?

Medical experts and global ophthalmological associations note the following regarding these claims:

  • No scientific proof: To date, there is not a single officially confirmed scientific study showing that the light emitted from a smartphone screen causes cancer (oncological) cells in the eye or forms an incurable film;

  • Exaggeration of reports: Alarmist claims about an "incurable disease" often fall into the category of messages artificially concocted to attract people's attention and ensure viral spread.

Real harms of staring at a phone in the dark

Although the risk of cancer has not been proven, looking at a bright screen for a long time in a dark environment causes serious damage to vision:

  • "Eye strain" and dry eye syndrome: When staring intently at a screen, the frequency of blinking decreases. As a result, the cornea dries out, leading to redness, burning, and dilation of blood vessels;

  • Decrease in visual acuity: In the dark, the pupil dilates, and the blue light coming from the screen directly impacts the fundus of the eye with strong pressure. Over time, this leads to spasms and blurred vision;

  • Disruption of the sleep hormone: The blue light of the screen blocks the production of melatonin (the sleep hormone) in the brain, resulting in chronic insomnia, fatigue, and lowered immunity.

What do experts recommend?

Doctors recommend following a few important rules when using gadgets at night:

  • Lighting balance: Do not use your phone in a completely dark room; at least keep a nightlight on;

  • Enable "Night Mode": Activate the "Night Light" feature (reducing blue light) on your screen and lower the brightness level to a minimum;

  • Rest before sleep: It is recommended to put phones and tablets aside at least 30–60 minutes before going to sleep.

Thus, while reports of incurable eye cancer are untrue, the habit of using a phone in the dark can have serious negative consequences for eyesight and overall health.

cancerblue lightmelatoninworld ophthalmology associations
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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