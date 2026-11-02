Crisis in the Strait of Hormuz: A sharp shortage of diesel fuel begins in the global market

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Crisis in the Strait of Hormuz: A sharp shortage of diesel fuel begins in the global market

The global energy market is facing an unprecedented shortage of diesel fuel. This alarming statement was made by Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), at the international ADIPEC 2026 exhibition and conference held in Doha.

The high-ranking official noted that fuel reserves in a number of key regions of the planet have fallen to their lowest level in 35 years for the current season. This puts the global logistics, agriculture, and manufacturing systems at great risk.

Causes of the crisis: Why have reserves dried up so much?

The sharp decline in fuel volumes is directly caused by the escalation of military-political conflicts in the Middle East region:

  • Paralysis in the Strait of Hormuz: Critical disruptions in the supply of oil products have occurred as a result of the near-total halt of ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important maritime artery;

  • 35-year anti-record: The closure of safe sea routes has led to a decline in diesel reserves in major consumer centers to levels not seen since 1991;

  • A strong blow to the real sector: The diesel fuel shortage is leading to rising prices for transport, freight, and heavy industry, which in turn creates the basis for a new wave of inflation worldwide.

Not just diesel: Shortage in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market as well

The head of ADNOC stated that this crisis is complex and simultaneously encompasses other energy sources:

  • LNG shortage: Along with diesel, consumers in the global market are experiencing a serious shortage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as well;

  • Pre-winter risk: On the eve of the cold season, the scarcity of both motor fuel and gas used for heating and electricity generation has left the global energy system in an extremely fragile and vulnerable state;

  • Need for a diplomatic solution: It is predicted that price and supply balance in the market will not be restored until the tensions in the Middle East are resolved and tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is fully restored.

ADIPEC 2026ADNOCStrait of HormuzDiesel shortage
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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