Date of the mega-fight between Oleksandr Usyk and David Benavidez revealed

Former undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk has revealed a sensational and unexpected plan for his retirement from professional boxing. According to Sergey Lapin, the director of Usyk's team, the Ukrainian star intends to return to his original weight class—cruiserweight (up to 90.7 kg)—in 2027 to retire from the ring as an undisputed champion once again.

In an exclusive interview with the talkSPORT portal, Lapin stated that Usyk's final major goal is to face the renowned American boxer David Benavidez, who currently holds the WBA and WBO belts in that division.

"A two-step plan": Usyk aims to be undisputed again

Lapin emphasized that to implement this historic plan, the team is relying on a clear and well-developed two-stage strategy:

Step 1 — Fight for a vacant belt: Initially, a ranking fight will be organized for a vacant world championship belt in the cruiserweight division;

Step 2 — Unification bout with Benavidez: In the second fight, the plan is to clash against David Benavidez, who has secured all other belts in the division, to achieve the status of undisputed world champion in this weight class for the second time;

The final point of his career: "We see 2027 as the final chapter of his career. He wants to end his journey at the peak, in the same weight class where he first won all the championship belts," said Usyk's representative.

"Cruiserweight is his true home"

The team director noted that Usyk's move to the heavyweight division and his dominance there were solely due to his love for new challenges:

Not his natural weight: "Usyk was never naturally a heavyweight boxer. Cruiserweight is considered his true home";

Returning to restore order: "He moved up to the higher weight class because he loves complex challenges, dominated the heavyweight division, and is now returning home to restore order," concluded Sergey Lapin.

If this plan comes to fruition, Usyk could cement his name in history forever as the only legend to have achieved undisputed world champion status twice in two different weight classes.