Unexpected incident: "Heat" director Michael Mann accidentally shoots himself

The 83-year-old renowned director, screenwriter, and producer Michael Mann, known for cult Hollywood crime films such as "Heat" and "Collateral," accidentally shot himself in the leg at an indoor shooting range in Los Angeles. This was reported by the People portal.

The incident occurred during a training session at the famous The Range shooting facility. While practicing target shooting with a .45 caliber pistol, the director accidentally pulled the trigger while holstering the weapon, and the bullet struck his left thigh.

Details of the incident and the director's condition

The prompt intervention of the range staff helped prevent serious consequences:

First aid: Immediately after the gunshot, the shooting club staff stopped the bleeding and called an ambulance. Arriving paramedics took the director to the hospital in stable condition;

Minor injury: Michael Mann's official representative confirmed the incident as an accident: "He received all necessary medical care, the injury turned out to be superficial, and he is currently being discharged from the hospital to go home";

Decades of interest: The Los Angeles Times notes that Mann did not create the realistic professional gunfight scenes in his films by chance — he has been regularly practicing sport shooting for decades. No one else was injured in the incident.

Cinema legend and the anticipated sequel "Heat 2"

Michael Mann has earned a reputation as a master of the most powerful crime dramas in Hollywood history: